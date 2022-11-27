Two people and three dogs killed in fiery crash on I-65 in Lake County, Indiana

Two people and three dogs were killed in a fiery car crash on I-65 in Lake County, Indiana, on Sunday.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened at the exit ramp to State Road 2 at mile marker 240.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The blue 2013 Chevy Cruze was heading northbound around 7 a.m. when it went off the road, crashed into a tree and caught fire.

Witnesses were able to pull the driver out, but could not help the passenger before the car was fully engulfed in flames.

The driver, passenger, and dogs were all dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims is being withheld until the families are notified.