Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie.

Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.