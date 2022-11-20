Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

Chicago mom organizes holiday toy drive in honor of her son who was a victim of gun violence
One Chicago mom took her grief and created a non-profit organization that gives Chicago kids toys around the holidays. Jalisa Ford founded 1Jar Foundation in honor of her little boy who was a victim of Chicago gun violence. This season the foundation celebrated its third annual toy drive.
