UChicago identifies, bans person of interest in fraternity house sexual assault case

The Brief The University of Chicago identified a person of interest in a reported sexual assault at a fraternity house near campus Sunday. The person is not affiliated with the university and has been banned from campus; witness statements and surveillance video helped identify him. Chicago police are leading the investigation, and no charges have been filed.



The University of Chicago has identified a person of interest in connection with a reported sexual assault at a fraternity house near campus Sunday.

The person's identity has not been publicly released. However, the university said he is not a student or otherwise affiliated with the university and has been banned from campus.

"The University’s public notice about the report of sexual assault the day it happened encouraged others with knowledge of the events to help identify a suspect. This identification has been corroborated by key witness statements and video evidence from University cameras and license plate readers, all of which has been shared with CPD by the Department of Safety & Security. The University appreciates the close cooperation between DSS and CPD," the university said.

UChicago fraternity party sexual assault

The backstory:

The reported sexual assault involved a 21-year-old woman and occurred during a fraternity party around 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of South University Avenue in Hyde Park, according to a previous FOX Chicago report.

Someone intervened during the incident, and the suspect fled the house, according to University of Chicago police.

The woman then went to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she received care. University police contacted Chicago police.

Authorities reviewed surveillance footage that showed someone matching the suspect's description running from the house.

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-7 South Asian man with a dark complexion, short hair on the sides and longer, curly hair on top. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black jogging pants and white shoes.

What's next:

Chicago police are leading the investigation, which remains ongoing. No charges have been filed.

The university said it will continue to determine whether any violations of its policies occurred and will initiate disciplinary action as warranted.