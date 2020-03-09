University of Tennessee scientists using supercomputer may have found coronavirus cure

Two researchers the University of Tennessee in Knoxville have discovered a chemical compound that, if it passes more testing, could be the cure to stop coronavirus and prevent it from spreading.

According to WATE-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee, the two researchers have been working on the possible cure by using the "world's most powerful computer" through a partnership between the University of Tennessee and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

The computer, known as 'Summit', works as fast as 100,000 laptops at the same time.

“It’s capable of doing calculations very, very, quickly. The response to the new coronavirus needs to be quick,” said Jeremy Smith, Director of the Center for Molecular Biophysics.

Smith told WATE-TV that the work it can do it one day would take months on a normal computer.

Jeremy Smith and Micholas D. Smith, a post-doctoral fellow and soon-to-be UTK professor, began digital calculations to try to find a drug that might work against the virus.

This process has worked in the past to find treatment for diabetes and osteoporosis, Smith said.

The computer performed simulations on more than 8,000 components and narrowed it down to, what they believe, is the right sample to fight the virus. Now, the researchers plan to test the digital remedy on an actual sample.

WATE-TV says the solution could be tested on an actual coronavirus sample in the next week.

Typically, researchers' work is submitted for peer review before publication, but if their calculations are correct and the experiment works, it would be published immediately for faster distribution.

If the work is unsuccessful, the process will start all over again with the supercomputer.

