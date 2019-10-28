UPDATE: Missing 6-year-old girl believed to be in 'extreme danger' found safe

article

UPDATE: The missing 6-year-old girl at the center of the Silver Alert has been found safe in New Jersey. Her father turned himself in to police, according to multiple reports.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old girl who is believed to be in "extreme danger," police said.

Leila Veney was last seen Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in New Haven, Indiana. She is described as being four-feet tall, weighing 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and purple unicorn shirt with black tiger leggings and black boots, FOX 59 reports.

Leila may be with Leon Veney, 34, who is described as being six-foot-nine-inches tall, weighing 245 pounds, with black and and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with New Jersey license plate C82LRH, FOX 59 reports.

Anyone with information on Leila’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.