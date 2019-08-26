Vehicle punches hole in perimeter wall at Midway

article

A vehicle crash at Midway Airport Sunday left one person injured and damaged part of the perimeter wall.

About 2:48 a.m., a vehicle crashed into the wall in the 6200 block of South Central Avenue, causing a hole in it, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in an unknown condition, police said.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.