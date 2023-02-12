Video: Flames shoot from plane's wing as NY-bound flight makes emergency landing

A New York-bound Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing after flames were spotted coming out of one of the plane’s wings.

According to The Glasgow Times, the flight from Edinburgh, Scotland, to New York’s JFK Airport made the emergency landing in Glasgow shortly after takeoff on Friday.

Video from Cory McIntosh, who was on the flight, shows flames on the wing. You can hear children in the background.

"It was a very scary situation, especially with so many kids on board," McIntosh told Storyful, adding that the crew were "great at trying to keep people calm."

"They were clearly shaken by the situation but remained professional and helped a lot of passengers calm down. Can’t fault them," she said.

A Delta spokesperson released the following statement to FOX TV Stations:

Delta flight 209 from Edinburgh to New York-JFK safely diverted to Glasgow Prestwick Airport after a mechanical issue with one of the aircraft's two engines. We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience. Delta’s customer care team arranged ground transportation, meals and hotels for customers before the flight’s scheduled continuation the following morning via Edinburgh. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people.

No one was injured.