Vote now to choose Chicago's next "Ambassadog" for Peoples Gas

Voting is currently open to determine which Chicago dog will become the new safe digging "ambassadog" for Peoples Gas.

The winning dog will play a crucial role in reminding Chicago residents to call 811 at least two days before beginning any outdoor digging project.

When property owners call 811, technicians will mark the locations of underground utility lines for free, ensuring no lines are damaged and everyone stays safe.

Meet the Finalists:

Apple: Loves digging, splashing in water, lounging on the couch and eating string cheese.

Ivy: Loves digging, water rescue classes, stealing shoes, and wrestling with her brother.

Jolene: Despite having only three legs, she loves digging and sitting at her grandma’s feet while she does puzzles.

Mushroom: Loves digging, zooming around the dog park, chasing Frisbees, and barking at the mail carrier.

Oblio: Deaf and reliant on his sense of smell for digging, his family describes him as a 50-pound bowling ball of happy energy.

The winning dog will be featured throughout the next year in Peoples Gas public promotions for safe digging.

Voting runs through July 26, and the winner will be announced at an event on August 8.

You can vote by visiting the Peoples Gas homepage at peoplesgasdelivery.com.