DC police confirm 3 people shot outside Nationals Park

The Washington Nationals game against the San Diego Padres has been halted after multiple people were shot outside the stadium Saturday night.

Initially, D.C. police indicated that two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and two others went to a local hospital for treatment from gunshot wounds.

During a press conference around 11:30 p.m., police said they'd confirmed three victims total.

According to police, investigators believe people in two cars were firing guns at each other outside the stadium.

A woman who was not involved in the gunfight was also injured, police say.

They stressed that there was no gunfire inside the stadium itself, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Officials say the stadium itself was never evacuated, but people attending the Nationals game against the San Diego Padres were asked to shelter in place.

Police are reviewing surveillance video, and gathering additional evidence.

One of the vehicles involved in the gunfight has been located, police say.

Team and city officials say the Nationals game against the San Diego Padres will be played Sunday at 1:05 p.m. They said that additional patrols would be implemented in the Navy Yard neighborhood, and stressed that the park will be safe.

Videos of the incident quickly spread on social media with the Washington Nationals Twitter account confirming gunshots outside the stadium. Players and fans could be seen running for cover.

"Something crazy going on at Nationals Park," Boston Globe sports writer Ben Volin tweeted. "Players just sprinted off the field and fans running from the stands."

The game, between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, was in the bottom of the sixth inning at the time of the incident, which caused a delay.

The Washington Nationals posted on Twitter that gunshots had been reported.

