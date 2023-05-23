Aunt of Waukegan middle school student allegedly punched boy in the face after forcing her way into the school

The aunt of a Waukegan middle school student is accused of punching a student in the face after forcing her way into the school Tuesday morning.

Angel Terry, 29, is charged with aggravated battery to a school employee and battery with bodily harm.

At about 7:12 a.m., the Waukegan Police Department responded to John Lewis Middle School located at 600 S. Lewis Ave. for a reported battery.

When officers arrived, they learned that an aunt of a student and another male suspect went to the school to confront another student about a previous altercation with her niece, police said.

The aunt, later identified as Terry, and the other suspect were met by staff as the suspects attempted to enter the school.

When school staff tried to stop Terry and the other suspect from entering the school, they were allegedly battered by Terry and the other suspect in the process.

According to Waukegan police, Terry battered a student by punching him in the face. The male subject allegedly battered a staff member and a teacher before fleeing the school.

Both Terry and the other individual fled the scene in a Nissan before police arrived.

Officers then responded to a location in Waukegan where the suspect vehicle and Terry were located.

Terry refused to cooperate with police and the male suspect is not in custody at this time.

Terry will appear in bond court Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Waukegan Police Department is asking if anyone has any information to call the Police Department tip line at 847-360-9001, the Police Department TIP APP by texting 847411, using the keyword WPDTIP, or by calling the Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.