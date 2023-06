A 31-year-old man was gunned down in West Englewood Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was found in the 1700 block of West 69th Street just before 7 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest and leg.

He was transported to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation by Area One Detectives.