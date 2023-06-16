West Garfield Park shooting leaves man, woman seriously wounded

A man and a woman were shot and seriously wounded Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The pair, both 22 years old, were sitting in a vehicle just before midnight when someone standing behind their car started shooting in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

They were both struck in the back by gunfire and were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in serious condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.