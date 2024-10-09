Chicago crime: 31-year-old woman shot in both legs while standing outside

A woman was shot while standing outside on Chicago's Far South Side Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 10:09 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Racine. Police reported that a 31-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired nearby, striking her twice in the right leg and once in the left.

She was taken to Christ Hospital, where she is listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.