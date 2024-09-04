West Pullman shooting leaves 16-year-old boy wounded

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday morning.

Police said the victim was outside in the 12000 block of South Normal Avenue around 4:15 a.m. when he heard gunshots.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm and was dropped off at Ingalls Hospital in Harvey. He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests were reported.

Area Two detectives are investigating. Police said the victim was not cooperative with responding officers.