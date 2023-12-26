Recall Alert: Whole Foods pulls fish fillets from shelves for unlisted allergen

Two types of Whole Foods' fish fillets are being recalled for not listing a potential allergen on the packaging, according to the FDA.

Tampa Bay Fisheries, Inc. issued the recall on Dec. 23 for the 365 Whole Foods Market Beer Battered Pollock and Beer Batter Cod for not listing soy as a potential allergen.

Shared below are the fish fillet products included in the recall, with their UPC and lot numbers and best-by dates:

The recalled fish fillets were shipped nationwide and were sold between Sept. 8 through Dec. 22.

Anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy is at risk for a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the fish, according to the FDA.

To date, no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported.

Whole Foods customers who purchased the recalled fish fillets are urged not to consume them, but to instead bring a valid receipt and return it to the store for a full refund.

