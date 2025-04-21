$1M winning Illinois Lottery ticket bought in Chicago

article

The Brief A Chicago man won $1 million after purchasing a green scratch-off ticket at a Speedway gas station on the city’s Southwest Side. Drawn to the color green because of his devotion to Saint Jude, the man said he was shocked by the win and surprised his family with the news. He plans to pay bills and take his son to a Chicago Bulls VIP game with part of the winnings.



A Chicago man is celebrating a $1 million Illinois Lottery win after purchasing a green-colored scratch-off ticket at a gas station on the city’s Southwest Side.

The winning ticket for the $10,000,000 Bankroll lottery game was purchased at a Speedway gas station located at 3200 S. Cicero Ave. on the city's Southwest Side.

The winner said the green ticket caught his eye.

"My favorite color is green because Saint Jude—my favorite Apostle—wore a green robe," said the lucky winner, who identified himself San Judas Tadeo. "I saw the green scratch-off ticket, so I took a chance—and boy, did it pay off big time. I was in complete shock—totally speechless. I didn’t say a word to anyone, just kept staring at the ticket. Then I slowly walked to my car like nothing had happened."

"Jumping up and down in joy"

"I called my wife from the car and told her we won $1 million, but she kept saying, ‘You’re crazy, you’re seeing things—I don’t believe you.’ When I got home, I told my kids, and they didn’t believe me either. I finally scanned the ticket, and everyone’s mouths just dropped—then came the screaming, crying, and jumping up and down in joy," the winner told the Illinois Lottery.

The winner said he plans to use part of the money on VIP Chicago Bulls tickets next season to go see the game with his son.

For selling the winning ticket, Speedway will receive a $10,000 cash bonus.

So far this year, over 18 million winning Illinois Lottery scratch-off tickets have been sold, totaling over $483 million, according to lottery officials.