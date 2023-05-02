4 Illinois Lottery prizes worth over $3 million combined remain unclaimed

Four winning Illinois Lottery tickets sold in the Chicago area last month remain unclaimed, leaving millions of dollars untouched, officials announced Tuesday.

Three of the tickets are worth $1,000,000 each while the other prize is good for $225,000.

The winning tickets were purchased in the following drawings and locations:

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $225,000 on April 20 from Mobile at 2416 St. Charles Road in Bellwood

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 on April 15 from Circle K at 460 S. McLean Boulevard in Elgin

A Lotto ticket worth $1,000,000 on April 14 from BP Amoco at 5548 W. 159th St. in Oak Forest

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1,000,000 on April 8 from Family Pantry at 9259 Waukegan Road in Morton Grove

Lottery winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

According to lottery officials, over 9.5 million Illinois players claimed winning tickets in April, totaling nearly $200 million in prizes.

Ten people received prizes of over $1 million in Illinois last April with 28 other players winning between $100,000 and $1 million.