Chicago police fatally shoot man during knife attack on West Side

Chicago police fatally shot a man during a violent attack in the Austin neighborhood Monday night.

Officers were on a routine patrol in the 300 block of Cicero Avenue around 11:10 p.m. when they saw a man trying to stab another man in the street.

The offender was told to drop his weapon, but he continued to attack, according to police. Officers fired shots in their direction.

Police said the offender and the victim were struck by gunfire. The offender was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital and was listed in critical condition. Two officers were transported to a nearby hospital for observation.

The comprehensive use of force is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA). The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.