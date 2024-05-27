Reign Ware murder: Family of 5-year-old fatally shot in Chicago pleads for end to violence

The family of Reign Ware, a 5-year-old girl who was murdered in Chicago this weekend, expressed their grief and called for an end to the city's violence during an emotional outpouring Monday night.

"She brought life to our life, to outsiders’ lives, to everybody that met her. She was just a real sweet kid," said Raven Adams, Ware's mother.

Reign Ware was fatally shot as she sat in a car on the Near West Side early Sunday morning. A 24-year-old man was also wounded in the incident.

Ware's mother, grandmother, and sister shared their sorrow and urged the entire city to take action against the ongoing violence.

"We need the mayor. We need the aldermen. We need you guys to really step up and stop the violence. We need mothers and grandmothers and everybody to take accountability for where your kids are and what they’re doing, what guns they have. We need you to pay attention. Somebody has to do something. We need this to stop today. This just can't keep happening. We can't keep hurting each other," said Ware’s grandmother.

Police reported that the shots were fired from a Jeep Cherokee. The family is urging whoever is responsible to turn themselves in.