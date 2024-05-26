Child among 5 killed in slew of shootings during Memorial Day weekend in Chicago

There were more than three dozen shootings and five people killed over the Memorial Day weekend in Chicago.

Neighbors on the Near West Side, where a five-year-old girl was fatally shot, said there's been an ongoing gang conflict for some time.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Campbell Avenue.

At the scene, there was shattered glass on the ground, a Range Rover's rear side window was shot out and a bullet hole ruptured a nearby apartment window.

Chicago police said a group of people were standing outside when gunshots were heard. Reig Ware, 5, was inside a vehicle when she was shot in the stomach. She later died at Stroger Hospital.

A 24-year-old man believed to be Ware's father was shot in the leg. He was also taken to Stroger Hospital and was listed in good condition.

One neighbor said he's only lived in the community for one month and "it's been a war zone."

As Memorial Day weekend typically sees a rash of shootings citywide with Chicago beaches now open and festival season upon us, CPD's Top Cop said safety is paramount.

"I wanna be clear. We will continue to patrol neighborhoods. We will use overtime and a day off consultation to make sure we are sufficient," Police Chief Larry Snelling said.

Police said no suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.