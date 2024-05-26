Girl, 5, shot and killed in West Town: Chicago police

A 5-year-old girl was sitting in a parked car when she was shot and killed in West Town Sunday morning.

Chicago police said a group of people were standing outside in the 200 block of North Campbell Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when shots were fired.

The child was in a parked car when she was struck by gunfire. She was shot in the stomach and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man who was standing outside was shot twice in the left thigh. He was also taken to Stroger Hospital and was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made and no other injuries have been reported.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.