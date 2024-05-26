Expand / Collapse search

Girl, 5, shot and killed in West Town: Chicago police

By Maggie Duly
Published  May 26, 2024 7:57am CDT
West Town
A 5-year-old girl was the latest victim of Chicago violence. She was sitting in a parked car in West Town Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. when shots were fired and she was stuck.

CHICAGO - A 5-year-old girl was sitting in a parked car when she was shot and killed in West Town Sunday morning. 

Chicago police said a group of people were standing outside in the 200 block of North Campbell Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when shots were fired. 

The child was in a parked car when she was struck by gunfire. She was shot in the stomach and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

A 24-year-old man who was standing outside was shot twice in the left thigh. He was also taken to Stroger Hospital and was listed in good condition. 

No arrests have been made and no other injuries have been reported. 

Area detectives are investigating the incident. 