Naperville girl competes in national 'Doodle for Google' contest

A talented 10-year-old from Naperville could soon have her art featured on Google's homepage for hundreds of millions to see.

Reva Savalia, who is heading into the fifth grade at River Woods Elementary School next year, is proudly representing Illinois in the Doodle for Google competition.

The theme for this year’s competition is "My Wish for the Next 25 Years," and Reva’s wish is to increase the monarch butterfly population.

"Once I learned that the monarch butterfly was endangered, I really wanted to spread awareness about that," Reva said.

"She loved monarch butterflies. And since she was a little kid, we’ve gone to lots of butterfly gardens and really enjoyed doing that. And so, we went to the library. We picked up some books on monarchs because she wanted to show them in flight," her mother added.

"I hope that I get to become one of the national finalists, and I get enough votes to be one," Reva said.

The public has until June 4 to vote for their favorite artwork. Just go to doodles.google.com/d4g. The national winner gets a $55,000 college scholarship, and their school receives a $50,000 tech package.