$250K winning scratch-off ticket sold at Illinois gas station

A $10 scratch-off lottery ticket that was bought at an Illinois gas station this week netted one lucky winner $250,000.

The $250,000 Crossword ticket was purchased at Thornton's gas station located at 3001 Wabash Avenue in Springfield.

According to the Illinois Lottery, more than 3.8 million winning instant tickets have been sold in the state this year, totaling over $92 million in prizes.

Thornton's gas station will receive a selling bonus of $2,500, or 1 percent of the total prize.

Lottery winners are encouraged to write their name on the back of the ticket.