Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Chicago

article

Check your tickets because a store in Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last weekend's Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was bought at Clarendon Food Wine Spirits, located at 4183 N. Clarendon Ave., in Buena Park. The ticket matched all five numbers for the Saturday, Feb. 25th drawing.

The winning numbers were: 11-24-58-66-67

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Clarendon Food Wine Spirits will receive a bonus of $10,000 — which is one percent of the price amount.

"An Illinois Lottery representative came to my store Monday morning to congratulate us – that's how my staff and I found out that we sold a winning $1 million Powerball ticket," said Bhupendra Patel, owner of Clarendon Food Wine Spirits. "What a fantastic way to end February, we are all very excited.

Over 17,000 other winning tickets were sold in Saturday evening's Powerball drawing — with prizes totaling over $1.1 million.