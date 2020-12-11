Wisconsin man charged after threatening to 'shoot up' White House and O'Hare Airport

A Wisconsin man was slapped with misdemeanor charges Friday for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” O'Hare International Airport and the White House.

Jacob Whyte, 33, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, Chicago police said. He was also cited for having a replica firearm.

Whyte allegedly checked himself into a hotel about near the airport about 2:30 a.m. and sent a picture of himself to a friend, holding up what appeared to be a gun and saying he was going to “shoot up” the White House and O’Hare, police said.

The friend called police and the SWAT team confronted Whyte in his hotel room, where he was taken into custody, police said.