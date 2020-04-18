Wisconsin man charged with fleeing traffic stop, crashing into CTA train

A man is accused of colliding into a Brown Line train while evading authorities last week in Albany Park.

Edward Kersting, 38, is charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and one felony count of aggravated fleeing, Chicago police said. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license and driving around a railroad signal.

Kersting, of Wisconsin, was wanted on an out of state warrant, police said.

He allegedly sped away from a traffic stop about 8:20 p.m. April 18 and drove through a gate crossing in the 4600 block of Albany Avenue and into the train, police said.

Kersting was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago Fire Department officials said. A passenger in the car was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.

No passengers on the train were injured, police said.

Kersting was scheduled to appear in court April 27.