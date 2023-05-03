Woman, 18, shot while driving on Chicago's West Side

A woman was shot while driving Tuesday night in the Austin neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was driving a vehicle around 9:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Wabansia Avenue when two people on the street started shooting in her direction, police said.

She was struck in the leg and self-transported to West Suburban Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.