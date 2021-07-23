Woman, 32, missing from unincorporated Schaumburg Township

article

A woman has been reported missing from unincorporated Schaumburg Township.

Stacia Landon, 32, was last seen in the 1400 block of South Plum Grove Road at about 6 p.m. July 18.

Landon is described as 5'6" and approximately 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, shorts and possibly sandals, police said.

Landon has a black 2011 Honda Civic with Illinois license plate BY93180.

Anyone with information about Landon’s whereabout is asked to call 911, Cook County Sheriff’s Police Detectives at 708-865-4896 or the Sheriff’s Police non-emergency number at 847-635-1188.