Woman, 32, missing from unincorporated Schaumburg Township
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A woman has been reported missing from unincorporated Schaumburg Township.
Stacia Landon, 32, was last seen in the 1400 block of South Plum Grove Road at about 6 p.m. July 18.
Landon is described as 5'6" and approximately 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white tank top, shorts and possibly sandals, police said.
Landon has a black 2011 Honda Civic with Illinois license plate BY93180.
Anyone with information about Landon’s whereabout is asked to call 911, Cook County Sheriff’s Police Detectives at 708-865-4896 or the Sheriff’s Police non-emergency number at 847-635-1188.