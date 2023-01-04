Woman, 53, carjacked at gunpoint in South Shore

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 53-year-old was parking her car around 8 a.m. in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive when a gunman approached her and demanded her belongings and her vehicle, according to police.

The gunman fled the scene in an unknown direction.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.