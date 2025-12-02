Woman, 62, shot while standing outside Chicago business
CHICAGO - A woman was wounded Monday night when she was struck by gunfire while standing outside a business on the South Side, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 47th Street, according to Chicago police.
The woman was hit once in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.