Woman, 62, shot while standing outside Chicago business

The Brief A 62-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks while standing outside a business on East 47th Street and was taken to the hospital in good condition. Police say no one is in custody as detectives investigate



A woman was wounded Monday night when she was struck by gunfire while standing outside a business on the South Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 47th Street, according to Chicago police.

The woman was hit once in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.