Woman charged in I-57 road rage brawl caught on video

A Matteson woman is accused of swinging a bat at another vehicle on I-57 in a road rage incident that was caught on video and spread widely on social media.

Sheniqka A. Thomas, 26, was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property and was cited for improper lane usage, failure to signal and improper parking on the roadway, according to Illinois State Police.

On Sept. 26, authorities responded about 7:13 a.m. to Interstate 57 at Halsted Street for reports of a fight in progress, state police said. When they arrived, no witnesses or people involved were found on the scene.

Police became aware of video footage of the incident circulating on social media and began an investigation, state police said.

Thomas, who was driving a black vehicle, allegedly cut off a silver-colored vehicle that was traveling in the left lane, state police said. Afterwards, Thomas got out of her vehicle and allegedly struck the silver-colored vehicle with a baseball bat.

A female passenger in the silver-colored vehicle got out and a fight broke out, state police said. The driver of the silver-colored vehicle also got out and participated in the fight.

Advertisement

Thomas was released from custody after posting bond, state police said.