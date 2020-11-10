Woman charged with looting downtown store

article

A 23-year-old Washington Park woman faces charges in connection to widespread looting in downtown Chicago in August.

Robin Howard allegedly stole items from a store in the 900 block of North Rush Street, according to Chicago police.

She was arrested Nov. 9 on the South Side and charged with a felony count each of burglary and looting, police said.

Howard is among hundreds of people suspected of looting shops Aug. 10 throughout Chicago, less than a day after rumors allegedly spread following a police shooting in Englewood.

She is expected to appear in court later Tuesday.