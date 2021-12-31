Woman dies in crash on Tri State Parkway in Gurnee

A woman died and a man was injured in a crash on the Tri State Parkway Thursday night in north suburban Gurnee.

The pair were driving in a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo at a high rate of speed around 11:30 p.m. when they lost control and crashed into a light pole near the Centerpoint Court intersection, Gurnee police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, the driver, who was a 45-year-old Waukegan woman, was unresponsive and trapped in the car.

The Gurnee Fire Department extracted her and began life-saving efforts, police said.

She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her identity has not been released.

Her passenger, a 51-year-old man from Waukegan, suffered minor injuries in the crash but was able to get out of the car under his own power, police said.

Police have not determined if additional vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash is still being investigated.