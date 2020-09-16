Woman hit by vehicle at South Loop bus stop

A woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday while sitting at a bus stop in the South Loop.

A red pickup truck plowed into the bus stop about 11:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman, 61, was hit by the truck and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with injuries to her legs, police said. She was in serious condition.

The male driving the truck continued south on Michigan Avenue and is not in custody, police said, though they could not immediately confirm whether he hit her intentionally.

Police released a photo of the pickup truck early Wednesday, encouraging anyone with information to call the Major Accidents Unit, which is investigating the case, at 312-745-4521.