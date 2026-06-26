Woman killed in Humboldt Park shooting; suspect in custody: police

The Brief A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot Friday afternoon following a physical altercation in Humboldt Park, according to Chicago police. Police say a 27-year-old woman pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim in the chest. She later died at Mt. Sinai Hospital. The suspected shooter was arrested, a firearm was recovered, and Area Four detectives are investigating.



One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Humboldt Park on Friday, according to Chicago police.

Around 3:35 p.m., a 27-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman were involved in a physical altercation in the 3400 block of W. Chicago Avenue, police say.

The 27-year-old woman pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the other woman, hitting her multiple times in the chest, according to police.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she later died.

The 27-year-old was arrested, and a firearm was recovered.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.