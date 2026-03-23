Woman shot while driving in Chicago, police say

The Brief A young woman was shot while driving Monday on the South Side. She was struck in the forearm and hospitalized in good condition. The shooter fled the scene.



A 20-year-old woman was shot while driving Monday morning in Grand Crossing, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Stony Island Avenue.

Police said the woman was driving when a gray SUV pulled up and a man behind the wheel opened fire.

The woman was hit in the right forearm. She left the area immediately and was later taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The shooter fled southbound on Stony Island.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and if it was targeted or random.

What's next:

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.