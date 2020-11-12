Woman shot during attempted robbery in Rosemoor

A 32-year-old woman was shot Thursday during an attempted robbery in Rosemoor on the South Side.

About 1:40 a.m., she was in the passenger seat of a car in the 9500 block of South Indiana Avenue when two males walked up with guns and announced a robbery, Chicago police said. The driver fled and the males fired shots, striking the woman twice in the abdomen and once in the lower backside.

The driver brought her to the 9200 block of South State Street, where Chicago Fire Department paramedics picked her up and took her to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. She was listed in fair condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.