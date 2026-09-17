Northwestern football extends head coach David Braun's contract through the next decade

The Brief Northwestern football is investing in David Braun. The Wildcats have a pivotal season ahead, and celebrate the opening of New Ryan Field next month. The university is extending the contract of its head football coach after a winning season in 2025, and a 1-0 start to the 2026 campaign.



Northwestern football is investing in David Braun.

The university has extended the contract of its head football coach after a winning season in 2025, and a 1-0 start to the 2026 campaign.

What we know:

Northwestern announced it has extended Braun's contract through the 2031 season. His original deal was reportedly set to run through the 2028 season.

Northwestern is a private institution, which means all coaching contracts aren't available to the public through Freedom of Information Requests.

Braun signed his initial deal in 2023 when he was elevated from interim head coach to the full-time position mid-season. According to ESPN, the extension also delivers a significant salary increase.

Under Braun, Northwestern has a 20-19 overall record.

Braun has 19 wins in his first three seasons as the head coach of Northwestern Football. That ranks him second in Northwestern history with the most wins in his first thee years since 1900. The 19 wins are also the most by an Wildcat head coach in 120 years since Walter McCornack had 26 to start his career from 1903 to 1905.

Braun also has 11 Big Ten wins on his first three seasons, which is tied for the most by a Wildcat head coach in program history.

The Wildcats have a pivotal season ahead, and celebrate the opening of New Ryan Field next month as a true sign of the university investing in its football program.

Now, Braun is the face of that program for the long haul.

"You can just feel the energy around campus," Braun said during his weekly press conference on Monday. "I’m really excited to see everything that’s going on in our athletic department right now. You can feel a lot of really positive energy building around campus, building around athletics and building around our football program."

What they're saying:

"I am so honored to have the opportunity to lead a storied football program at an institution that demands and expects excellence, instills character, and provides a transformative experience for its student-athletes on and off the field," Braun in a written statement. "I am grateful to President Chiang and to Mark Jackson for the continued investment into our program, for their support of my family and our tremendous staff and for sharing in our belief of what Northwestern Football can become. Northwestern is a special place. Kristin and I are proud to call it home for many years to come."

"David Braun is the right leader today for Northwestern Football and for the years to come," NU director of athletics Mark Jackson said in a written statement. "He recruits young men of high character who embrace our elite academic environment and who compete in the most competitive conference in the country. David develops our student-athletes at a time when retaining talent has never been harder, and they choose to remain Wildcats when other options appear. He does it with a rare combination of relentless competitiveness and integrity. He is everything that we need in a head coach. With our continued investments in our Football program and with the opening of New Ryan Field in just a few weeks, the future of Northwestern Football is bright with David at the helm. We look forward to having David, Kristin and their family in Evanston for the seasons ahead."