Woman shot in head while driving in Calumet Heights

The Brief A 24-year-old woman was critically injured after being shot in the head while driving in Calumet Heights on Wednesday night. The shooter, who was in a silver SUV, remains at large as Area Two detectives investigate the incident.



A 24-year-old woman was shot while driving Wednesday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The woman was traveling in a vehicle around 9:42 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 95th Street when someone in a silver SUV shot at her, according to Chicago police.

She was shot once in the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

No one has been arrested. Area Two detectives are investigating.