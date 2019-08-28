Woman struck, killed by Metra train in Arlington Heights: authorities

article

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A woman was struck and killed by a train Tuesday in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

The 29-year-old was struck about 6 p.m. near the Arlington Park station at 2121 W. Northwest Hwy., a Metra spokesperson and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. An autopsy found she died from multiple injuries and ruled her death an accident, the medical examiner's office said.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted on the Union Pacific Northwest line, the spokesperson said.