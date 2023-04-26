Woman carjacked at gunpoint by group of men in Wrightwood Neighbors

A 25-year-old woman was carjacked by a group of armed men in Chicago's Wrightwood Neighbors area Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was parking her car in the 1100 block of West Wrightwood Avenue just after 9 p.m. when five men got out of a black SUV and forced her out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The men fled with the victim's 2023 Chevy Malibu.

The victim was not injured, and no arrests have been made.

Police recovered the stolen Chevy by Southport Avenue and Diversey Parkway unoccupied.

The incident is under investigation by Area Three Detectives.