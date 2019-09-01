Young man wounded in drive-by shooting in Morgan Park

article

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by Sunday in Morgan Park on the South Side.

He was standing in an alley about 4:51 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 110th Place when someone in a blue Jeep fired shots, Chicago police said. The vehicle drove off northbound.

The man was struck in the arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made. Area South detectives are investigating.