5 Chicago Bears players to watch as OTAs begin Phase 3 of the offseason

Welcome to Phase 3, Chicago Bears.

The NFL is moving into its third phase of the offseason, where teams will begin their Organized Team Activities. These are voluntary, but are still important for players who are trying to earn a roster spot. The Bears start their OTAs on Wednesday.

The Bears will have two sets of OTAs, and one mandatory session:

OTA Workouts: May 27 through 29 and June 2 through 4

Mandatory Minicamp: June 9 through 11

Here are five Bears we'll keep an eye on as OTAs begin on Wednesday and continue with another OTA session next week:

Caleb Williams

Last year, OTAs were a first chance to see how Williams would adapt to the Bears' new offense under head coach Ben Johnson. Some were still wondering if he would be "the guy."

Williams has proved he's the quarterback of the future. He set all-time Bears' passing records in just his second season at the helm. But, he still has some work to do in order to prove that he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

That starts in OTAs, where the Bears made it clear they want Williams to do less and be more efficient. It's worth watching if the Bears begin to put more of an emphasis on that.

"It goes with just playing quarterback, being more efficient, being able to get the ball out of our hands quicker, all those different things," quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett said. "Whether it be Jared (Goff), who is a top quarterback in our league, or somebody like, of course, Matt Stafford, watching his tape and how could you take it some of the things he's doing and apply to your game and work like be safe, just do less and be efficient and keep executing the plays."

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Malik Muhammad

The Bears will most likely be without two starting defensive backs in OTAs.

Jaylon Johnson, who the Chicago Tribune reported has not reported for the voluntary offseason portions, might not be present for OTAs. Kyler Gordon, who the Tribune reported is nursing a soft-tissue injury, will most likely miss OTAs, too.

It's not a concern for Johnson, who didn't attend voluntary OTAs in 2022, 2023 or 2024. Gordon did miss 14 games with injuries in the 2025 season, and missing OTAs is a chance for him to get healthy.

If neither are present for OTAs – again, it's not a true cause for concern in May – it will open up an opportunity for players to play with the first-team defense. That's where it's worth watching Malik Muhammad. The rookie out of Texas could step into the first-team defense alongside Tyrique Stevenson. Or, he could step into the nickel cornerback role.

We'll learn a lot about the Bears' plans for Muhammad just by seeing how they use him at OTAs.

Braxton Jones

Jones won the starting left tackle job last year heading into Week 1, and lost it before the Bears' Monday Night Football game against Washington.

In 2024, Jones suffered a fractured ankle and coaches were open about how he was never 100 percent by the time the 2025 season began. He spent time on injured reserve in 2025 and was activated before the Bears' NFC Divisional Round game against the Rams.

Since then, he re-signed with the Bears on a one-year deal. Jones will have a chance to compete for the starting job after finally being healthy. It remains to be seen how Ozzy Trapilo, who took over the starting left tackle job and held it until he suffered a torn patellar tendon that will keep him out for most of the 2026 season, can factor into this discussion.

Until then, it remains clear that the Bears' left tackle job will be between Jones, Theo Benedet and Jedrick Wills Jr.

Judging the offensive line during OTAs is tough; the players aren't in full pads. But, if Jones is completely healthy at OTAs, it's worth watching if he earns the bulk of the first-team offensive reps.

Austin Booker

During OTAs last year, the Bears had Dominique Robinson run with the first-team defense opposite Montez Sweat. It was clear the pass rush was trying players in different spots.

Now, with Booker entering his third season, he could be the player the Bears try full-time opposite Sweat after the way he ended the 2025 season.

Booker missed time at the beginning of the season with an injury, but played his best football late in the season. In the final five games of the season, playoffs included, Booker recorded 3.5 of the 5.5 total sacks in 2025.

He had a sack against the Packers in the NFC Wild Card round to go along with six tackles. Booker was starting to emerge after being drafted as a project out of Kansas. OTAs can be a chance for him to hit the ground running opposite Sweat.

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Jahdae Walker

Jahdae Walker turned heads in the preseason last offseason when he made the team after final cuts and a game-winning touchdown to beat the Chiefs in the preseason finale.

He turned more heads after he caught the game-tying touchdown against the Packers to help stun Green Bay at Solider Field for the first of two times during the 2025 season.

"He made some plays," Bears wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle-El said. "It just comes down to him."

With DJ Moore traded to Buffalo, the Bears need a receiver to step into the No. 3 role behind Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III. Walker is well-positioned to compete with free agent addition Kalif Raymond for that role. The Bears are interested in giving Walker a shot at much more in 2026, after he recorded all six of the catches, 87 yards and two touchdowns he had in 2025 in the final three weeks of the regular season.

"Staying at it and working at it because it doesn't matter no matter who you bring in," Randle-El said. "If you balling, if you playing, well, those are the guys we going to keep."