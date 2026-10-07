ALDS: 3 observations from the White Sox Game 3 loss to Cleveland

The Brief It was a tough Game 3 for the White Sox. They fell to Cleveland 9-3 at Rate Field. This sets up a Game 4 at Rate Field on Thursday. Here are three observations from Game 3 of the ALDS, which sets up another chance to clinch 24 hours later.



Rate Field felt like a powder keg on Wednesday, waiting for the Chicago White Sox to light the match.

Instead, the White Sox lost their first game of the 2026 postseason. An undefeated run is off the table.

The 9-3 loss to Cleveland was a bitter pill to swallow. When the Sox needed a hit, they made hard contact. The Guardians just made a better play to keep those hits from stacking runs.

After the game, there was some bitterness in feeling a loss. But, the Southsiders were confident in the group they have.

"Whatever the result, these guys come back the next day," White Sox manager Will Venable said. "That's really kind of been the story of our group, being able to bounce back."

Here are three observations from Game 3 of the ALDS.

Ball bounces the other way for the White Sox

The Rate Field crowd was ready. The White Sox could feel it.

"It felt like a lot of years of built-up emotion," The White Sox's Wednesday designated hitter Sam Antonacci said.

They were ready to burst at the first big hit or that one extra-base hit which just blew it open. It never came, partially thanks to the Guardians.

When Miguel Vargas smacked a screaming line drive, Jose Ramirez was able to track and snag it before it fired into the outfield.

Kyle Teel's screaming line drive to right field was grabbed by Cleveland's Travis Bazzana, who leaped into the air to grab a ball that was, at minimum, a two-run single or perhaps an extra-base hit.

The White Sox also struck out 19 times on Wednesday against the Guardians' pitching. That's a recipe for any kind of disaster.

"There's really no conversation, everyone knows what it is," Antonacci said of the strikeouts. "Clean it up, and we got a good opportunity ahead of us tomorrow."

Big picture view:

That opportunity tomorrow will be a chance for the White Sox to showcase a skill they boasted in the clubhouse after the game. That's the skill to bounce back.

"We've been in tough spots," Venable said. "The story of our group is being able to bounce back."

The team of young players, castaways and prospects that became big leaguers have found ways to rally this year. Mid-game they've found a way to do that. Baseball Reference says the White Sox have 36 comeback wins this season.

At home in 2026, they've won 18 games following a loss. This is something the team takes pride in.

"That's our identity. We've been resilient this whole season," Peters said. "Why can't we do it now?"

It's why the White Sox are confident they can flush this loss and move on. They understand Cleveland wouldn't just lay down and go quietly to end their season.

They also know it's nearly impossible to be perfect in baseball. A loss was going to come at some point. They know they can't strike out 19 times, and they know it'll be hard to Cleveland to replicate the success they had on Wednesday. It all comes down to bouncing back.

"That's what we've been doing the whole year," Vargas said. "I think we're going to be just fine for tomorrow."

Who's available for Game 4?

The White Sox's bullpen approach has worked so far, but on back-to-back games Venable might have a bit of a challenge.

He pitched Sean Newcomb, Davis Martin, Hagen Smith, Bryan Hudson, Noah Schultz, David Sandlin and Tyler Davis on Wednesday. This leaves Erick Fedde, Jordan Hicks, Anthony Kay, Grant Taylor and Sean Burke as arms that are going on multiple days of rest.

What they're saying:

Smith pitched two-thirds of an inning on Wednesday, but said he felt good and would be ready for Thursday if needed. It remains to be seen how he might be utilized. Newcomb started on Wednesday after pitching two innings on Monday.

There are plenty of options for the White Sox, but in a cliching scenario it might be all hands on deck.

Bottom line for ALDS Game 4

The White Sox don't know who the Guardians will pitch at them on Thursday, but it's assumed Cleveland will start Parker Messick.

The White Sox don't need any introduction. They've seen Messick four times in 2026.

"We've seen him a lot," Peters said. "I think that helps."

By the numbers:

Getting to see a guy more might help. Messick is 2-1 in four regular season games vs. the Sox this year, but is 0-1 in the playoffs. Munetaka Murakami took him deep in Game 1 last Saturday in a shot that set the tone early.

However, Peters simplified it after Wednesday's game. Extend counts against Messick and drive his pitch count up early.

"Make them tough at-bats," Peters said.