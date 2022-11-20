Anderson spurs Oklahoma State to 82-78 victory over DePaul

Avery Anderson III had a go-ahead three-point play with 1:56 remaining and Oklahoma State held off DePaul 82-78 in the consolation game of the Bahamas Championship.

Ahamad Bynum sank a 3-pointer to pull DePaul even at 76 before Anderson's big play gave Oklahoma State (3-2) the lead for good.

The Cowboys sank 3 of 4 free throws in the final 17 seconds to keep the Blue Demons at bay.

Kalib Boone led Oklahoma State with 17 points, hitting 7 of 11 shots before fouling out.

Anderson finished with 16 points. John-Michael Wright scored 14. Tyreek Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Eral Penn had 25 points and 11 rebounds to pace DePaul.

