Expand / Collapse search

Anderson spurs Oklahoma State to 82-78 victory over DePaul

By AP Reporter
Published 
NCAA
Associated Press

Brookfield Zoo 'Holiday Magic' lights festival starts Nov. 25

Brookfield Zoo is preparing for its 'Holiday Magic' festivities featuring 2 million lights and tons of holiday decorations. The fun begins the Friday after Thanksgiving.

NASSAU, Bahamas - Avery Anderson III had a go-ahead three-point play with 1:56 remaining and Oklahoma State held off DePaul 82-78 in the consolation game of the Bahamas Championship. 

Ahamad Bynum sank a 3-pointer to pull DePaul even at 76 before Anderson's big play gave Oklahoma State (3-2) the lead for good. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The Cowboys sank 3 of 4 free throws in the final 17 seconds to keep the Blue Demons at bay. 

Kalib Boone led Oklahoma State with 17 points, hitting 7 of 11 shots before fouling out. 

Anderson finished with 16 points. John-Michael Wright scored 14. Tyreek Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench. 

Eral Penn had 25 points and 11 rebounds to pace DePaul.
 