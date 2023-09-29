Bears unveil augmented reality photo opportunity with Justin Fields, Cole Kmet

The Chicago Bears will host the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field on Sunday, and as fans enter the stadium, there will be a unique and first-of-its-kind opportunity to take pictures with two of the team's stars.

The Bears are launching augmented reality technology outside the Ticketmaster gate. This will allow fans to take photos with augmented reality versions of quarterback Justin Fields and tight end Cole Kmet.

The technology will be stationed next to the statues of Bears legends George Halas and Walter Payton. QR codes have also been installed by the statues, encouraging fans to learn more about the two greats.

It's estimated that 20,000 fans will enter through Ticketmaster Plaza on Sunday.