Bears' Javon Wims suspended without pay for throwing punch in Saints game

Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims has been suspended without pay for two games for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct rules in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Wims got ejected for punching New Orleans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the third quarter.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension for a violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14(c) which prohibits striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head, neck, or face of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s), as well as Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 which prohibits any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.

Wims will be eligible to return to the Bears’ active roster on Tuesday, November 17, following the team’s November 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Wims may appeal the suspension within three business days.

