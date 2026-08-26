Bears roster cuts: Crunch time for these 10 players vying for a final roster spot

The Brief It's crunch time for the Chicago Bears. The NFL's roster cut-down day is this Sunday at 5 p.m., and the Bears front office has to reduce their training camp roster to 53. Here are the 10 Bears players who need to make a lasting impression this weekend.



It's crunch time for the Chicago Bears.

The NFL's roster cut-down day is this Sunday at 5 p.m., and the Bears front office has to reduce their training camp roster to what they'll field on Sept. 13.

Here are the 10 Bears players who need to make a lasting impression on the coaching staff this week and weekend if they want to make the 53-man roster after cut-down day.

Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills Jr.

These two are roped into one. Wills and Amegadjie both competed for the Bears' starting left tackle position when Braxton Jones was injured in camp.

Neither one truly stood out.

The Bears cycled through both Amegadjie and Wills during camp and the first preseason game. Eventually, coach Ben Johnson shifted back to Braxton Jones and gave Theo Benedet a shot at the left tackle job, while both Amegadjie and Wills worked at right tackle after.

The Bears were open about how this weekend would be big for the left tackle job.

"Thursday is going to be huge for us," Johnson said. "Saturday is going to be huge for us as well."

That won't involve Amegadjie or Wills with the first team. At this point, those two will be playing for a roster spot this weekend.

Salvon Ahmed

The Bears signed Ahmed to the roster back in May. Since then, he's slowly gained ground and brought the battle for the Bears' No. 3 running back job down to the wire.

Ahmed has displayed explosiveness and consistent burst in the running game and passing game. He's earned the chance to earn the job.

Going against Tennessee's defensive line won't be easy. The Titans boast Jefferey Simmons, one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. A solid performance against the Tennessee defensive line could finalize Ahmed's spot on the roster.

Roschon Johnson

The same goes for Johnson here. With the No. 3 running back role up for grabs, the Bears looked at two different styles of backs.

Where as Ahmed is explosive, Johnson is a bruising back. He showcases power more than speed, and he is a standout special teams player to go with that. However, Ahmed has had plenty of explosive plays in training camp and in preseason games.

It feels like that final running back spot might come down to this weekend.

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 22: The Chicago Bears offense huddles during the preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Image Expand

James Lynch

The Bears inked Lynch this offseason, and he's shined in some camp practices with a solid burst and decent power. The only issue is that rookie Jordan van den Berg has shined so bright this offseason, it's hard to ignore.

Lynch might need a massive showing in Nashville this week and weekend if he wants to carve out a spot on the final 53.

Hayden Large

This is a tough one.

Large has gotten his hands dirty this preseason, making plays that don't show up on the stat sheets as a blocker. He was one of the more notable undrafted free agent signings the Bears made.

He still has an uphill climb to make the Bears' 53-man roster. Cole Kmet, Colston Loveland and rookie Sam Roush have a claim on the top three spots. Large will need to finagle that fourth tight end spot from someone else. Namely, a potential sixth receiver.

Kaden Davis

The Bears' biggest riser in training camp comes from the UFL. Davis has had experience with Bears coach Ben Johnson in Detroit, but that doesn't explain the emergence in Bears' camp this summer.

Davis has been active in the passing game, making big play after big play. He's done it consistently, too, from camp practice into the preseason games.

Davis is leading the charge for the Bears' sixth wide receiver spot. With solid performances on Thursday and Saturday, he could lock that spot up.

Scotty Miller

The Bears thought so highly of Scotty Miller when they had him in for a tryout back during rookie minicamp, they signed him before he left the building.

Now, the Barrington native has some ground to make up before cut-down day this weekend.

Miller hasn't lost much ground. He's been consistent in camp working with the second-team offense, as well as the first-team offense when he's gotten the reps. However, Davis' performance throughout training camp has him on the verge of taking that roster spot from Miller.

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Maurice Alexander

"Hard Time" caught the first touchdown of the preseason for the Bears. He has also been solid on special teams.

However, this was also the case last year and Alexander didn't make the final roster.

With Davis playing well, Alexander might need a big showing in Thursday's joint practice and Saturday's preseason game in order to make a case to make it past final cuts.

Terell Smith

The Bears were without Smith all of last season after he tore his patellar tendon. This year, he has a more difficult path to the roster.

In April, the Bears drafted Malik Muhammad from Texas. This August, Dontae Manning got first-team reps with the defense during preseason games against the Browns and Bengals.

The Bears placed a premium on player availability this offseason in light of Kyler Gordon's absence. Smith missed time this preseason with an injury, and can make a great impression this Saturday in the Bears' final preseason game.