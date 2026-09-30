Ben Johnson might know who the Chicago Bears starting QB is, but he's not saying

The Brief The Chicago Bears' start a new week and face plenty of similar questions as last week. Who will be at quarterback? Still, Johnson offered an inclination on Monday that the Bears know who that QB will be.



The Chicago Bears' start a new week and face plenty of similar questions as last week.

Who will be at quarterback? Coach Ben Johnson was asked if he doesn't know or doesn't want to share, and gave a coy smile.

"I don't know," he said with a grin. "We'll know on Sunday.

Still, Johnson said he is considering all three players for this Sunday's game vs. the Jets.

"We got three guys, and we’ll work through the week," he said.

Still, Johnson offered an inclination on Monday that the Bears know who that player will be. In classic gamesmanship fashion, he just isn't saying anything yet.

What they're saying:

Like last week, Johnson isn't going to rule out Caleb Williams for this weekend's game. However, it doesn't seem likely Williams will be ahead of the two-to-four week timeline that was reported on Sunday ahead of Week 3.

Johnson said Williams will not be out during the Bears’ walkthrough on Wednesday.

"He’s getting better every single day," Johnson said.

This means either Tyson Bagent or Monday Night Football hero Case Keenum will take the majority of the first-team reps in practice this week.

If Williams isn't 100 percent and the Bears feel confident in either Bagent or Keenum, it'll come down to the latter two.

"Whoever we feel like gives us the best chance to win," Johnson said.

Johnson was asked consistently and through different angles to try and pry any information on who might start for the Bears on Sunday. He didn't budge, but he did offer an answer that gave way to the Bears' potentially knowing who their starting quarterback is for Sunday.

"The direction has been made," Johnson said, when asked about creating a pathway to utilize every rep as best as the quarterbacks can. "We'll be in a good shape for Sunday."

That direction does include taking in account what the Bears will see this week in practice, also including what's already been shown.

Namely, Keenum's 242-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Eagles on Monday Night Footyball that led to a win.

"We’re looking at everything," Johnson said. "He played really well the other night. That plays a part in it."

Dig deeper:

The Bears' coaching staff was confident in Keenum ahead of Monday night's win. So were the offensive players.

"I knew what it was going to look like," running back D'Andre Swift said.

The Bears have done a good job connecting the game plan to the players, and communicating how confident they are in the rest of the roster while setting the expectation to execute at a high level on a daily basis in practice.

This led to Monday, where the 38-year-old veteran played at a high level. No matter who it was, though, the Bears were confident in them.

"All the quarterbacks in the room, we feel the same way," Swift said. "They all do a great job."