Big Ten Championship: Indiana staves Ohio State in all-time defensive classic

No. 1 vs. No. 2. Ohio State vs. Indiana.

The Big Ten Championship game has stakes it's rarely seen before with teams that mark a new era of Big Ten football.

Indiana, behind a suffocating defense and clutch quarterback play, claimed the Big Ten Championship for the first time since 1967.

What we know:

This was a heavyweight match between two defenses.

Ohio State has lead the nation in total defense, allowing 203 yards per game and 121.3 passing yards per game. The Buckeyes rank fourth against the run, allowing 81.7 yards per game.

That's compared to Indiana, which ranks second in run defense allowing 79.2 yards per game. The Hoosiers are fourth in total defense, allowing 253.5 yards per game. IU ranks 14th against the pass, allowing 172.5 passing yards per game.

Both teams held strong in the red zone. Indiana and Ohio State scored touchdowns from 17 and nine yards out.

IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt put Hoosiers ahead midway through the third quarter. Mendonza completed 15 of hos 23 passes for 222 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

In the end, the Buckeyes bent a little too much in the fourth.

Needing a stop to get the ball back, Indiana and Heisman favorite quarterback Fernando Mendoza took the field with 2:48 left in the game.

It was over when...:

Ohio State missed a short field goal late in the fourth quarter down 13-10. That set the stage for Indiana to run out the clock with just two first downs.

The Buckeyes had all their timeouts, and began calling them right after the three-minute mark.

With third and six with 2:41 remaining in the game, Fernando Mendoza hit Charlie Becker for a 33-yard gain to the Ohio State 43-yard line. It was a key first down that send the game to the two-minute timeout and forced Ohio State to use its last timeout.

Ohio State did get the stop. At that moment, the Buckeyes had virtually no time left. One last heave from OSU quarterback Julian Sayin to star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith couldn't come close to the end zone with no time left.

Final: Indiana 13, Ohio State 10.

It's the first time since 1988 that Indiana defeated Ohio State. In 2025, the Hoosiers made a statement atop the rest of college football.

Not only is Indiana a contender. Indiana is the CFP favorite.

What's next:

This means Indiana claims the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff. It also cements Indiana as a true CFP national title contender.

The 33-yard throw from Mendoza to Becker also most likely sealed the Heisman for Mendoza.

There's a new top dog in the Big Ten. It's a team that no one expected.

The Hoosiers are atop the Big Ten and college football.